Photo 638
Sturt's Desert Pea
Day 13 - Yulara to Alice Springs
A Sturt's Desert Pea in the campground at Yulara
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
0
0
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
3170
photos
115
followers
94
following
174% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
From the Archives
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
26th April 2021 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
