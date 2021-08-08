Sign up
Photo 640
Flying Foxes
Day 16 - Katherine Gorge
Another shot taken while waiting to board our boat trip up the Katherine River to Katherine Gorge this time of a very small part of a large colony of Flying Foxes aka Fruit Bats.
They make a hell of a noise and yes they do stink quite a bit.
For O/S 365ers, we have now left the desert and semi arid region of Oz and are in the tropical savannah region
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
Poppo Livy
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my, I love this. Not sure I would want to be there at dusk, though.
August 9th, 2021
Babs
ace
Yes they do stink. There is a huge colony of bats at Raymond Terrace and every time we drive through there we try and hold our breath long enough until we have passed them. Bats on one side of the road and McDonalds on the other is a bit much sometimes. Thank God we have masks handy these days.
August 9th, 2021
