Day 16 - Katherine GorgeAnother shot taken while waiting to board our boat trip up the Katherine River to Katherine Gorge this time of a very small part of a large colony of Flying Foxes aka Fruit Bats.They make a hell of a noise and yes they do stink quite a bit.For O/S 365ers, we have now left the desert and semi arid region of Oz and are in the tropical savannah regionFor the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14