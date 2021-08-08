Previous
Flying Foxes by terryliv
Flying Foxes

Day 16 - Katherine Gorge

Another shot taken while waiting to board our boat trip up the Katherine River to Katherine Gorge this time of a very small part of a large colony of Flying Foxes aka Fruit Bats.

They make a hell of a noise and yes they do stink quite a bit.

For O/S 365ers, we have now left the desert and semi arid region of Oz and are in the tropical savannah region

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Poppo Livy

Lou Ann ace
Oh my, I love this. Not sure I would want to be there at dusk, though.
August 9th, 2021  
Babs ace
Yes they do stink. There is a huge colony of bats at Raymond Terrace and every time we drive through there we try and hold our breath long enough until we have passed them. Bats on one side of the road and McDonalds on the other is a bit much sometimes. Thank God we have masks handy these days.
August 9th, 2021  
