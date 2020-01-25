Sign up
266 / 365
Allium and Gaura
I thought this dried seed pod looked great amongst the Gaura.
Diana - no theme
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
278
photos
67
followers
29
following
72% complete
View this month »
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Darkroom Default
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
22nd January 2020 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thedarkroom-no-theme
