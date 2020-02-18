Sign up
Catch it! Bin it!! Kill it!!!
Caught it- took time off work felt so bad
Binned it - this is a bin full of hankies
Killing it - with spray on hands and antibodies
Sneeezed as I took this hence the zoom burst!
Poorly Photographer - Jackie
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
jrdr
Shutterbug
ace
Oh my. I hope you feel better soon. Amazing that you got a photo. Take care and rest.
February 18th, 2020
