Previous
Next
Early start in photography by thedarkroom
292 / 365

Early start in photography

My sister found this photo and sent it to me. It was taken summer 1953. That’s me with the camera.
Debbie - no theme
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise