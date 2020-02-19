Sign up
292 / 365
Early start in photography
My sister found this photo and sent it to me. It was taken summer 1953. That’s me with the camera.
Debbie - no theme
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
