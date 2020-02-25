Previous
High Key Haiku by thedarkroom
299 / 365

High Key Haiku

Here is a high key.
Do you like a poem? I don't.
'Specially Haiku!

Poor poet - Jackie
Theme - HIgh Key
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
81% complete

81% complete

Kathy A ace
That is a very high key 🤣🤣
February 25th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so hilarious - you are the best 🤣😳
February 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
