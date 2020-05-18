Previous
Next
can you see the python? by thedarkroom
Photo 382

can you see the python?

This coastal carpet python is feeling very smug having just spent over 2 hours getting a large magpie into its stomach.
Our theme this week, please join in, is to make a tiny planet image. I think this came out rather ok! @koalagardens
18th May 2020 18th May 20

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
104% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
great shot. I guess in Australia - you just get used to snakes and things
May 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise