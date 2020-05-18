Sign up
Photo 382
can you see the python?
This coastal carpet python is feeling very smug having just spent over 2 hours getting a large magpie into its stomach.
Our theme this week, please join in, is to make a tiny planet image. I think this came out rather ok!
@koalagardens
18th May 2020
18th May 20
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Tags
snake
,
darkroom-littleplanet
Brigette
ace
great shot. I guess in Australia - you just get used to snakes and things
May 18th, 2020
