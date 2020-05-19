Sign up
Photo 383
Lake, sky, tree, people on a Bench
This was fun, I thought I just had to click on a button, but then I found some other controls for twirling and angles.
Smug photographer/editor - Jackie
Theme - littleplanet
19th May 2020
19th May 20
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
396
photos
73
followers
28
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Darkroom Default
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
19th May 2020 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
look at that sky
,
jrdr20
,
darkroom-littleplanet
