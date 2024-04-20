Sign up
Photo 1782
Story Teller
No theme week here...an event at the local art musuem...North Carolina Association of Black Story Tellers...fierce and powerful in their tales. Saturday shooter - Madeline
@granagringa
.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
4
1
thedarkroom
ace
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
18th April 2024 3:16pm
Tags
portrait
,
woman
,
black-woman
Shutterbug
ace
I love her colorful clothing. Nice background for the capture of this determined and confident looking woman.
April 21st, 2024
Jacqueline
ace
Great capture, would have loved the stories
April 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very picturesque
April 21st, 2024
