Story Teller

No theme week here...an event at the local art musuem...North Carolina Association of Black Story Tellers...fierce and powerful in their tales. Saturday shooter - Madeline @granagringa.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Shutterbug ace
I love her colorful clothing. Nice background for the capture of this determined and confident looking woman.
April 21st, 2024  
Jacqueline ace
Great capture, would have loved the stories
April 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very picturesque
April 21st, 2024  
