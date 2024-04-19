Previous
IMG_20240419_131033 by thedarkroom
Photo 1781

IMG_20240419_131033

No theme week.

Some artificial flowers in Belfast city centre.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Photo Details

katy ace
@la_photographic such a pretty bouquet for it to be artificial
April 19th, 2024  
