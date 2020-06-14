Sign up
Photo 405
Family outing
Big family of Canadian geese. This was a very organized event :)
No theme week
@jacqbb
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
JackieR
ace
What a fabulous scene!!
June 14th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
That has to be one of my favorite birds and I love how you have captured them here.
June 14th, 2020
