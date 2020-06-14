Previous
Family outing by thedarkroom
Family outing

Big family of Canadian geese. This was a very organized event :)
No theme week @jacqbb
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
JackieR ace
What a fabulous scene!!
June 14th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
That has to be one of my favorite birds and I love how you have captured them here.
June 14th, 2020  
