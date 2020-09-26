Previous
If you can't make it, fake it by thedarkroom
Photo 505

If you can't make it, fake it

as I my cannot do a zoom zoom burst with my bridge camera, I used the radial filter in Photoshop.
@ludwigsdiana
Theme Zoom burst
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
Photo Details

