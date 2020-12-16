Sign up
Photo 587
Holiday Decorations
Background is table runner gift from friend, crochet is gift from Grandma, bird in nest is gift from Hubby, Peace is gift from friend.
Theme = Festive Decorations
Shutterbug49 = Debbie
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Tags
darkroom-festivedec
