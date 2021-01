I've been visiting a breach in the seawall where glassware and ceramics are being washed out from it. This bottle was the other side of the barbed wire, and I was so diisapointed to find it was broken.The sea and soil have made the glass milky and irridescent. Not sure whether to keep or not?More of my prospecting finds (I must stress I dont excavate for these, they're on the surface!) are here and @wakelys is uploading her finds today too.Fossicking Photographer -Jackie