Photo 622
Tools of the Trade
For the Minimal 16 Challenge (tools).
I had this idea for both tools used by men (mostly) and by painters.
So - I posted the manly shot in my own album and this prettier, more feminine one here in the Darkroom.
Wendy
@farmreporter
No theme week
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Tags
paint
,
brushes
,
minimal-16
,
wsb-darkroom21
summerfield
ace
the lighting is superb. aces!
January 21st, 2021
