Previous
Next
Tools of the Trade by thedarkroom
Photo 622

Tools of the Trade

For the Minimal 16 Challenge (tools).
I had this idea for both tools used by men (mostly) and by painters.
So - I posted the manly shot in my own album and this prettier, more feminine one here in the Darkroom.
Wendy @farmreporter
No theme week
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
170% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
the lighting is superb. aces!
January 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise