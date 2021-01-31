Sign up
Photo 632
Amaryllis
I took this one a few days ago.....for the macro texture challenge.
@jacqbb
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
Wendy
ace
So nice to see the new growth on here. Amazing macro with each of the veins in perfect focus.
Well done!
January 31st, 2021
katy
ace
Fantastic detail and light.
January 31st, 2021
Well done!