Previous
Next
Amaryllis by thedarkroom
Photo 632

Amaryllis

I took this one a few days ago.....for the macro texture challenge. @jacqbb
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
173% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
So nice to see the new growth on here. Amazing macro with each of the veins in perfect focus.
Well done!
January 31st, 2021  
katy ace
Fantastic detail and light.
January 31st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise