Photo 636
Heron Rising
No theme week...here's the Saturday contribution.
@granagringa
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Tags
thedarkroom2021
JackieR
ace
Nicely sbstract
February 6th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
This pops on black and I like the gentle reflection of the heron.
February 6th, 2021
