Theme this week is to make a box the main subject. Well a box is a container that holds stuff right? This might not be a box, but it does hold stuff - my serviettes.My mum @happysnaps used decoupage some years ago to decorate this for me, from wrapping paper I had used to wrap a gift I had given her. Pansies for thoughts.I've always treasured this so converted to bw for FoR.join our theme this week with the tag darkroom-box