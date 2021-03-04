Sign up
Photo 664
Still Snow Bound
I thought I would break the mold with a winter shot while the rest of the Darkroom staff show beautiful flowers and other summertime type shots.
Feel sorry for me yet? LOL!!
No theme week
Wendy
@farmreporter
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
2
0
katy
ace
@farmreporter
. Actually jealous of your snow so… No I don’t feel sorry for you! I know you would be happier with a floral shot! Soon This photo tells a great story.
March 5th, 2021
Wendy
ace
@grammyn
Thank you, Katy for your comment once again! Really do appreciate them.
Do you ever go to bed? You are always on no matter what time I seem to post - lol!
March 5th, 2021
