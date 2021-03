Langstone Mill

Langstone Mill was built around 1730 but became derelist in the 19th century . Flora Twort, the artist, bought it and in 1939 the mill becawas transformed into residential accommodation, with the tower tarred and a new cap constructed.



The adjacent white building is a pub, licensed since the 1700s, closed due to The Virus, and is reportedly one of the most photographed pubs in the UK.



Taken during the blue hour before a forcast specaclar sunrise - that didn't happen.



Sleepy photographer - Jackie