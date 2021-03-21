Sign up
Photo 679
Life upside down
And our life is at the moment. We were very busy with demolishing a wooden wall because of the insulation of our roof, not a lot of time to take photo’s and very tired. This is a metal American car I’ve had since my childhood.
No theme week
@jacqbb
21st March 2021
21st March 2021
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills.
698
photos
97
followers
27
following
186% complete
View this month »
tdrjbb
