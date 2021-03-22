Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 681
I rather like the effect
a stack of tree guards I have recycled many times, reflected in flood waters passing by where I store them for our theme this week of reflections
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
700
photos
97
followers
27
following
186% complete
View this month »
674
675
676
677
678
679
680
681
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
23rd March 2021 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-reflect
JackieR
ace
That's a beautiful low key
March 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close