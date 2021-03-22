Previous
I rather like the effect by thedarkroom
Photo 681

a stack of tree guards I have recycled many times, reflected in flood waters passing by where I store them for our theme this week of reflections
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
JackieR ace
That's a beautiful low key
March 23rd, 2021  
