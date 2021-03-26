Previous
DSC03626 by thedarkroom
Photo 683

DSC03626

Theme:- Reflections.

Tree against the sky & reflected in puddle.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
Photo Details

katy ace
@la_photographic I like the composition and the clever use of the reflective puddle.
March 26th, 2021  
Laura ace
@grammyn Thank you Katy.
March 26th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
The reflection makes the tree seem huge.
March 26th, 2021  
