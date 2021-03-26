Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 683
DSC03626
Theme:- Reflections.
Tree against the sky & reflected in puddle.
Photographer:- la_photographic.
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
3
0
Photo Details
Album
Darkroom
Camera
DSLR-A200
Taken
26th March 2021 5:21pm
Tags
darkroom-reflect
katy
ace
@la_photographic
I like the composition and the clever use of the reflective puddle.
March 26th, 2021
Laura
ace
@grammyn
Thank you Katy.
March 26th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
The reflection makes the tree seem huge.
March 26th, 2021
