Photo 759
Somewhere To Display Stuff
I've built an IKEA shelf unit and now some of my useful books, photo props and best fossicking finds can be displayed.
DIYer - Jackie
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
752
753
754
755
756
757
758
759
Tags
jrdr21
,
fossicking finds
