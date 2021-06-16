Previous
What is it? by thedarkroom
Photo 767

What is it?

The theme this week is “What Is It” or guess. Debbie @shutterbug49
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills.
210% complete



Photo Details

Diana ace
So difficult, a whisk??
June 16th, 2021  
