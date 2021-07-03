Previous
Mannequin Eye by thedarkroom
Mannequin Eye

Theme of the week: eye. A store mannequin as model...must be an old fashioned mannequin as most of the window displays had mannequins that were either totally beheaded or faceless.
Saturday shooter: Madeline aka granagringa@granagringa
3rd July 2021

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
