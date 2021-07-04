Previous
Eyes

Sunflowers are big eyes in themselves, it would be really creepy if they had real eyes……
For the eyes theme of this week. @jacqbb
Sally Ings ace
Creepy. The plant named Audrey from Little Shop of Horrors sprang to mind instantly.
July 4th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Oh my goodness that's wierd and creepy and hilarious and BRILLIANT
July 4th, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
Cool!
July 4th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific idea. I think you placed the eyes perfectly within the flowers.
July 4th, 2021  
