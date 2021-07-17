Sign up
Photo 797
So Many Neighbors, So Many Strangers
This week's theme here at The Darkroom is "nighttime". This image is across the courtyard to the other side of the apartment block at about 11 p.m.
by Madeline aka Granagringa@granagringa
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
13th July 2021 9:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
urban
,
apartments
,
darkroom-nighttime
,
apartment-building
