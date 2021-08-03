Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 815
ABCD(E)
Arch, Bench, Canal, Dinghy (England)
Alphabetical Photogogger - Jackie
No them this week
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
4
3
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
jrdr21
JackieR
ace
ooh just seen I could have added Footpath, Grass, Hedge, Ivy Jackie (behind the camera) Kayak!!
August 3rd, 2021
Kathy
ace
A nice view of the canal framed by the arch of the bridge.
August 3rd, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Limb, midtones, (n????), opening, path, quiet place, reflections, …
August 3rd, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Love the comp and the alphabet game.
August 3rd, 2021
