Photo 844
Photo Art
This is totally created. It was what I imagined when I looked at the Golden Gate Bridge from a zillion different points of view. No theme. Debbie
@shutterbug49
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
870
photos
100
followers
27
following
Walks @ 7
ace
Just says SF cool, fav
September 2nd, 2021
