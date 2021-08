Lanner Falcon Expertly Catches The Lure

One from our trip to the Hawk Conservancy for a Sunday afternoon of photography of birds of prey.



I was so chuffed to get the moment that the lanner falcon caught the lure. This was one of a fast series of burst shots with a high iso (3200) to achieve a fast shutter speed (1/1600) without too large an aperture (f/16) to maximise depth of field with lens at maximum of 135mm - hence it is a noisy cropped shot.



Get me (Jackie) making out I understand those settings

No heme this week