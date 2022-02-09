Sign up
Photo 1004
wabi sabi
Natural beauty in decay. I took a few different shots for this today and ended up chosing this. B&W'ed it for additional effect. Posted by
@365anne
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
0
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1035
photos
104
followers
27
following
275% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Darkroom
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
9th February 2022 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-wabisabi
