Look at this beautiful scene of textures, patterns and decay. I found it in an 18th century town house gazebo, in the middle of a public carpark - house since demolished (probably for said carpark?)Isn't it beautiful? That's wabi sabi, celebrating the transience and imperfections around us, created naturally (not as in my duff photography).Has 365project been holding wabi sabi challenges under another name? I think so! So may I please plug the latest EOTB Challenge which I just happen to be hosting??Zen photographer - JackieTheme -wabi sabi