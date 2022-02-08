Sign up
Photo 1001
wabi sabi
Look at this beautiful scene of textures, patterns and decay. I found it in an 18th century town house gazebo, in the middle of a public carpark - house since demolished (probably for said carpark?)
Isn't it beautiful? That's wabi sabi, celebrating the transience and imperfections around us, created naturally (not as in my duff photography).
Has 365project been holding wabi sabi challenges under another name? I think so! So may I please plug the latest
EOTB Challenge
which I just happen to be hosting??
Zen photographer - Jackie
Theme -wabi sabi
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
1032
photos
104
followers
27
following
Tags
jrdr22
,
darkroom-wabisabi
