wabi sabi anyone? by thedarkroom
wabi sabi anyone?

Join our fun theme this week celebrating imperfection in nature. I combined it with the low key FoR for extra impact. @koalagardens
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46166/join-the-darkroom-in-capturing-imperfection
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Jacqueline ace
Still beautiful!
February 7th, 2022  
