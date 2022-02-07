Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1000
wabi sabi anyone?
Join our fun theme this week celebrating imperfection in nature. I combined it with the low key FoR for extra impact.
@koalagardens
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46166/join-the-darkroom-in-capturing-imperfection
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Tags
for2022
,
darkroom-wabisabi
Jacqueline
ace
Still beautiful!
February 7th, 2022
