Another shot of Spring by thedarkroom
Another shot of Spring

There is no theme this week, so I did another shot of spring. This is from the same nectarine tree as last week. It now has leaves. Debbie @shutterbug49
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
