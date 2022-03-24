Sign up
Photo 1040
I tried!!
Not very good at this smoke malarky, couldnt generate enough smoke to register well on the camera, but the volcano is having a gentle little smoke!!
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
0
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Photo Details
Views
12
Album
Darkroom
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
24th March 2022 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-smoke
