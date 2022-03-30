Previous
Farmers’ Market Iris by thedarkroom
Photo 1049

Farmers’ Market Iris

I picked these up yesterday at the farmers’ market. They were closed then, but are opening beautifully. No theme this week. Debbie @shutterbug49
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

thedarkroom

Photo Details

Etienne ace
I like the radiating pov and the balance between the three colours blue, green and yellow.
March 30th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely pov.
March 30th, 2022  
