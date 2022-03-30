Sign up
Photo 1049
Farmers’ Market Iris
I picked these up yesterday at the farmers’ market. They were closed then, but are opening beautifully. No theme this week. Debbie
@shutterbug49
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
30th March 2022 8:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Etienne
ace
I like the radiating pov and the balance between the three colours blue, green and yellow.
March 30th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely pov.
March 30th, 2022
