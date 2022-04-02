Sign up
Photo 1052
Hanging the Lanterns
Cherry Blossoms are blooming at our Capital Mall in Salem, OR and the parks department hung paper lanterns amidst the trees.
No theme week here at the Darkroom; Saturday image by Madeline granagringa@granagringa
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
2
1
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
26th March 2022 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ladder
,
spring
,
blossoms
,
lanterns
,
cherry-blossoms
,
japanese-lanterns
Kathy
ace
A nice candid. I'll bet the park looks beautiful.
April 3rd, 2022
katy
ace
@granagringa
The blooms look absolutely fabulous. This photo shows such nice detail of them and I love the story it tells with the man hanging the lanterns
April 3rd, 2022
