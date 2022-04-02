Previous
Next
Hanging the Lanterns by thedarkroom
Photo 1052

Hanging the Lanterns

Cherry Blossoms are blooming at our Capital Mall in Salem, OR and the parks department hung paper lanterns amidst the trees.
No theme week here at the Darkroom; Saturday image by Madeline granagringa@granagringa
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
288% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
A nice candid. I'll bet the park looks beautiful.
April 3rd, 2022  
katy ace
@granagringa The blooms look absolutely fabulous. This photo shows such nice detail of them and I love the story it tells with the man hanging the lanterns
April 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise