Lichen by thedarkroom
Lichen

I loved this very small piece of lichen that I found in my garden. Practicing with my new macro lens gave my this shot, the little cups in the front were totally out of focus but this works well for this theme.
Theme: out of focus @jacqbb
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

ace
Diana ace
Interesting shapes and colour.
April 10th, 2022  
