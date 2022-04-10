Sign up
Photo 1058
Lichen
I loved this very small piece of lichen that I found in my garden. Practicing with my new macro lens gave my this shot, the little cups in the front were totally out of focus but this works well for this theme.
Theme: out of focus
@jacqbb
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1089
photos
105
followers
28
following
289% complete
View this month »
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
9th April 2022 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tdrjbb
,
darkroom-focusout
Diana
ace
Interesting shapes and colour.
April 10th, 2022
