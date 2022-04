3 courses

Our theme this week is starter, main, dessert. The idea is a collage depicting this, so I went a little arty in my composition and we have a starter of nuts, seeds and dried fruit, then a main of 2 of my fav things in the garden just now, eggplant and dill, then a good source of muscle and kidney health fruit to round things off. Talk about out of my comfort zone photographing food! What can you come up with?