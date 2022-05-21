Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1098
Buttons
Well, sort of buttons..hope they'll do for this weeks Darkroom theme.
Btw, can anyone tell me the color relationship between blue and green?
Madeline granagringa@granagringa...the Saturday contributor here at the Darkroom.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1131
photos
104
followers
27
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
21st May 2022 7:16am
Tags
green
,
blue
,
color
,
full-frame
,
darkroom-buttons
JackieR
ace
"Blue and green should never be seen without a colour in between" 😉. That any help,??
May 21st, 2022
