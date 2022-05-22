Sign up
Photo 1099
Buttons
What do you do when you only wear T-shirts on holiday……..finding a long dead general who wears them.
This is a bronze, and I digitally changed the colour of his waistcoat………as if I would spray paint it….;)
@jacqbb
theme buttons
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
1
0
Anne
ace
Haha, Jacqueline, that is brilliant!
May 22nd, 2022
