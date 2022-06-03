Previous
IMG_20220612_215004 by thedarkroom
Photo 1112

IMG_20220612_215004

Theme:- Crafts.

Mosaic on a box made with old CD's.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
3rd June 2022

Photo Details

