Photo 1111
Crafty Darkroom
Craft or handmade ....the theme for this week. This is the only craft I could think of for this week...hope sewing counts!
Shot by Madeline aka granagringa@granagringa.
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
1
1
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1144
photos
103
followers
27
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
4th June 2022 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
sewing
,
needle
,
thread
,
minimalism
,
minimal
,
shallow-dof
,
darkroom-craft
Shutterbug
ace
I think sewing definitely counts. I like the way you setup the shot and captured it with the touch of red.
June 5th, 2022
