Previous
Next
Talk to the hand by thedarkroom
Photo 1112

Talk to the hand

Finally finished. Oil painting of my interpretation of the hand of Graeme Stevens.
Thank you for allowing me to paint it.
Theme: crafts @jacqbb
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
304% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

thedarkroom ace
@graemestevens Thank you for allowing me to use your photo.
June 5th, 2022  
John Falconer ace
In years gone by I had a general manager of a plant say that to me!!! Little did he know that I would be appointed his regional director a few months after that!! Awkward??

Oh. Sorry. Great processing of the photograph.
😀😀😀
June 5th, 2022  
Anne ace
Wow, that’s a stunning painting Jacqueline, great shot too
June 5th, 2022  
katy ace
@jacqbb absolutely mad and amazing painting skills Jacqueline. It isn’t easy to get a good photo of a painting either and you have done a remarkable job of that as well
June 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise