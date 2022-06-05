Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1112
Talk to the hand
Finally finished. Oil painting of my interpretation of the hand of Graeme Stevens.
Thank you for allowing me to paint it.
Theme: crafts
@jacqbb
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1145
photos
103
followers
27
following
304% complete
View this month »
1105
1106
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
Darkroom
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tdrjbb
,
art-jbb
,
darkroom-craft
thedarkroom
ace
@graemestevens
Thank you for allowing me to use your photo.
June 5th, 2022
John Falconer
ace
In years gone by I had a general manager of a plant say that to me!!! Little did he know that I would be appointed his regional director a few months after that!! Awkward??
Oh. Sorry. Great processing of the photograph.
😀😀😀
June 5th, 2022
Anne
ace
Wow, that’s a stunning painting Jacqueline, great shot too
June 5th, 2022
katy
ace
@jacqbb
absolutely mad and amazing painting skills Jacqueline. It isn’t easy to get a good photo of a painting either and you have done a remarkable job of that as well
June 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Oh. Sorry. Great processing of the photograph.
😀😀😀