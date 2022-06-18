Sign up
Photo 1126
To Pastrami or Not to Pastrami
Darkroom theme: hands or feet
Six word story
Saturday image taken by Madeline granagringa@granagringa
Thanks always for being here.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
15th June 2022 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hands
,
sixws-131
,
darkroom-handsfeet
Rob Z
ace
I like your close-up composition - it creates interesting shapes.
June 18th, 2022
