Photo 1127
Helping Hands
In Portchester Castle where we,
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
,
@4rky
and I, went last Wednesday was a group of statues representing the prisoners of war from the Caribbean that were held in the Castle from 1796.
https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/portchester-castle/history-and-stories/black-prisoners-at-portchester/
The hand was broken of one of the statues so this became a great photo opportunity.
Theme: hands and feet -
@jacqbb
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1160
photos
103
followers
27
following
308% complete
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
15th June 2022 12:44pm
Tags
tdrjbb
,
darkroom-handsfeet
bkb in the city
Nice shot
June 19th, 2022
