Helping Hands

In Portchester Castle where we, @30pics4jackiesdiamond @4rky and I, went last Wednesday was a group of statues representing the prisoners of war from the Caribbean that were held in the Castle from 1796. https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/portchester-castle/history-and-stories/black-prisoners-at-portchester/ The hand was broken of one of the statues so this became a great photo opportunity.Theme: hands and feet - @jacqbb