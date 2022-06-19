Previous
Helping Hands by thedarkroom
Helping Hands

In Portchester Castle where we, @30pics4jackiesdiamond, @4rky and I, went last Wednesday was a group of statues representing the prisoners of war from the Caribbean that were held in the Castle from 1796. https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/portchester-castle/history-and-stories/black-prisoners-at-portchester/
The hand was broken of one of the statues so this became a great photo opportunity.
Theme: hands and feet - @jacqbb
Photo Details

