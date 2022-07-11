Sign up
Photo 1149
high contrast bw
that is our theme this week, I'm a little late, but maybe you can join us with the tag darkroom-contrastbw.
@koalagardens
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
1
1
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1184
photos
103
followers
27
following
10
1
1
Darkroom
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
13th July 2022 10:49am
Tags
darkroom-contrastbw
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful shot and details!
July 14th, 2022
