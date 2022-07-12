Previous
Blackbird by thedarkroom
Photo 1149

Blackbird

This busy, father blackbird dices with death or is very brave. It taunts The Lodger Cat by collecting bugs from the lawn and then jumping up onto the fence as she does her cat-growl noise.

Ornithological photographer - Jackie
Theme - Contrast Black and White
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
314% complete

bkb in the city
Great capture
July 12th, 2022  
