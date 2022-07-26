Previous
Zegen U!!! God Bless You!! Gesundheit! by thedarkroom
Zegen U!!! God Bless You!! Gesundheit!

My get pushed challenger typed " I’m in awe of Dutch photographer Vincent Mentzel https://vincentmentzel.nl/ could you do a portrait in B&w in his style?"

As we're doing selfies this week I thought why not combine the two? You'll find the inspiration for this on the link given above.

Snotty photographer - Jackie
Theme - Self Portrait
26th July 2022

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
JackieR
@jacqbb and another for you!!
July 26th, 2022  
